Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,491 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 202,000.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VLUE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 142,377 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

