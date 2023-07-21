Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 627,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,717. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.76. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

