Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 10.8% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,656,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,352,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 519.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,820,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $89.29. 50,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

