Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

ARCT opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $908.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.57. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

