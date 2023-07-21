Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE ASC opened at $12.11 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $516.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
