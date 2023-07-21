Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $72.93 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Ardor has a market cap of $72.93 million and $692,743.73 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

