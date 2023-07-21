argenx (ARGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARGX opened at $534.95 on Friday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $536.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $494.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 22.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

