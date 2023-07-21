Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.72 on Monday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.