Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Up 11.1% in June

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 26.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 506,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.35 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 86.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

