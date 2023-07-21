Ark (ARK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.83 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. Ark has a market cap of $48.76 million and $3.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002249 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002985 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,410,656 coins and its circulating supply is 174,411,442 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

