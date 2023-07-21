Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 220 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PYPL opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

