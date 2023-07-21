Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 182.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,804,000 after buying an additional 113,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of MNST opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

