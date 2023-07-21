Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.