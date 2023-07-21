Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.85 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,917.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,685.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,558.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,998.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

