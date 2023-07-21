Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 913 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $344.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

