Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 210 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $261.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average of $234.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.