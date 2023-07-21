Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.87. 166,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

