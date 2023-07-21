Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $116,700.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 793,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,526,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 2,174,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,330. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

