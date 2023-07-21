Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in June

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $2,623,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $2,266,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of ABG opened at $243.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
