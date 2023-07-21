Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in June

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $2,623,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $2,266,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $243.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.