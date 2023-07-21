Ashford Advisors LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ashford Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.96. 11,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

