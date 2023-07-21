ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 110,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duncan Moore acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. ASP Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.