Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IONM stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.16) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assure will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Assure from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

