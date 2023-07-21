ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Shares Up 0.2%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $41.89. 17,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 17,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.
ASX Company Profile
ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.
