Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 67,878 shares.The stock last traded at $43.07 and had previously closed at $44.17.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Atlanta Braves news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.