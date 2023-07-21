Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.71%.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 127,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

