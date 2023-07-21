Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Up 3.3%

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78. 23,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 510,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ATMU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

