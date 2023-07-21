Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

ATOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,055. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.