AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 5,970,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,756,805. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

