Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79. 997,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,589,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Activity

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,625.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,180,985 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,915. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

