Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.