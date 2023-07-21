Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile
