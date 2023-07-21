Auto Prop Reit Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$22.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

