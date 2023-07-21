Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Autohome by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

