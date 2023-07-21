Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.88. 279,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 615,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $496.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.