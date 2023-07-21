Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

