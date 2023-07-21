AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS.

AutoNation Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of AN traded down $17.79 on Friday, reaching $159.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.43. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $2,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,992,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,648,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.