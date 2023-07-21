Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVSD. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 195,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. 6,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

