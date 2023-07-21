Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Cut by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.37. 30,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,179. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

