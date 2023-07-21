Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.65. 2,738,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,413,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Avantor Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $452,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $17,598,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 462,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,494,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

