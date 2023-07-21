AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading Down 3.2%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.99. 58,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 217,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

AVITA Medical Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $462.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading

