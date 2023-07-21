Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 91100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avivagen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

