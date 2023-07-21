Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $767.56 million and $47.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00021507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,840.73 or 1.00020257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002237 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,620,744.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.49344795 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $55,118,038.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.