B. Riley Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $45.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

FORM stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FormFactor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FormFactor by 39.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

