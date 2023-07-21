B. Riley Increases VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $72.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

VSE Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. VSE has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $59.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $658.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. VSE had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $255.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

