Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

