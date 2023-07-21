Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a one year low of $87.46 and a one year high of $158.00.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

