Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $239.00 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00015604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,154,907 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,091,601 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

