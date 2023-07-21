Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,595.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.05.
About Banca Mediolanum
