Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,595.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

About Banca Mediolanum

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.