BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.19. 27,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BancFirst by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

