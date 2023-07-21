Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

NYSE BLX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 203,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLX. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

