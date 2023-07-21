Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 267,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $814.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.